Islamabad - Military top brass on Tuesday pledged to carry forward the achieved successes to enduring peace and stability in the country.

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations, the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired the 209th Corps Commanders conference at the GHQ Rawalpindi.

It said the forum discussed internal and external security environment and progress of ongoing operations including Khushal Balochistan programme.

The conference reviewed the progress of the ongoing operation Raddul Fasaad and expressed its satisfaction.

The conference also expressed concern over unprovoked firing incidents and ceasefire violations at the LoC and the Working Boundary by the Indian security forces.

The conference noted it was part of India’s efforts to divert attention from the atrocities being committed against innocent Kashmiris by its security forces in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

Ahead of chairing the corps commanders’ conference, the army chief concluded his high-profile two-day visit to Balochistan where he reviewed the progress of the Khushal Balochistan programme.

According to the ISPR, the army chief performed groundbreaking of Cadet College Awaran (CCA) at Jhao in Balchistan, which will initially accommodate 800 students.

The project will be completed in two years.

Gen Bajwa also inaugurated work for Turbat-Buleda Road in addition to laying foundation stone of desalination plant at Gwadar.

The COAS spent night at Turbat, where he also interacted with local elders of Turbat at Headquarters of FC Balochistan.

According to the ISPR, he appreciated the joint working of security forces and civil administration for national development.