PESHAWAR - Haji Muhammad Khan, the father of slain Naqeebullah Mehsud, has appealed to Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar to press the Sindh police to arrest former Malir SSP Rao Anwar , the alleged murderer of his son, who he said has been given shelter by the Sindh political leadership.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, he said that he was extremely thankful to the media, civil society and the entire nation who supported him in his ‘movement’ for justice. He said that after the movement, he was wishing to visit each Pakistani, who have participated in the peaceful protest against the killer of his innocent son, to pay homage to them.

Khan said that with the support of the media and civil society, it was made possible that the perpetrators of his son were identified and now they have gone underground to escape the judicial trial.

He said that Anwar has disappeared like a jackal and he has no courage to face the court and prove himself innocent. The deceased’s father said that his visit to the Peshawar Press Club was just to thank the journalists and the civil society members for lending their support to the aggrieved family. He hoped that the chief justice would get the absconding police officer arrested and provide him justice

Malak Hashim Khan, another relative of Naqeebullah, said that they do not want to implicate innocent persons in the case and said that those behind the murder of their innocent son should be punished.

He said that they were peace-loving people and want to live in peace but unfortunately, after 9/11 their people were brutally targeted in one pretext or the other while their houses were bulldozed and their children were orphaned. He said that but despite this, the tribal people tolerated these atrocities for the cause of peace.

Answering a question, he said that they were satisfied with the court proceedings but added that the Sindh government was supporting criminal elements and giving shelter to people like Anwar whose hands were red with the blood of innocent people.

He hoped that the chief justice would take the case as a challenge and provide justice to the family of the late Naqeebullah.