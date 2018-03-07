SHO Hassanabdal dies of cardiac arrest

RAWALPINDI: A police officer died of cardiac arrest during a meeting chaired by regional police chief to review progress of subordinates in investigation of cases registered under Anti-Terrorism Act in Attock district.

The deceased, Tariq Mehmood, was posted as station house officer at Police Station Hassanabdal, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

The spokesman added that Regional Police Officer Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja chaired a meeting in his office to review performance of Attock police in solving cases related to terrorism. He said that SHO Tariq was also attending the meeting when all of sudden he suffered cardiac arrest and was rushed to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology for treatment. However, he could not survive the attack, he said.–staff reporter

Man shot dead

RAWALPINDI: A man was shot dead by unidentified assailants near Barahma Bahter Interchange within limits of Police Station Wah Saddar, sources said on Tuesday. The sources added that the deceased was identified as Fayaz, son of Iqbal. Rescue 1122 personnel shifted the body to a hospital for autopsy. According to the sources, Fayaz was going home on a motorcycle after closing his shop when he was targeted from behind.

“The killers shot him into head that led to his instant death,” they said. After committing the crime, the killers managed to escape from the scene. A heavy contingent of police rushed to the scene and collected evidences.

SHO Wah Saddar Yasir Rabbani, when contacted, said that the police had registered a case and begun investigation. The reason behind the murder was unclear so far, he said.–staff reporter

Blind persons hold protest at Murree Road

RAWALPINDI: Visually-impaired persons staged a protest demonstration on Tuesday at Murree Road against police torture on blind protestors in Lahore.

The protestors demanded Chief Minister Punjab Mian Shehbaz Sharif to take action against the cops involved in brutality against blind protestors in Lahore. They also stressed the government to ensure quota in government jobs for them.–staff reporter

The protest triggered a gigantic traffic jam on Murree Road, creating problems for commuters and pedestrians. Scores of visually-impaired persons gathered outside Rescue 15 office at Liaquat Bagh and demonstrated against Lahore police for torturing blind persons who were protesting for their jobs. They chanted slogans against government and demanded legal action against police officers involved in torturing the blind protesters.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Rawalpindi Nadim Aslam Ch, former MNA Hanif Abbasi, Mayor Sardar Nasim and City Police Officer Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi rushed to the protest site and negotiated with the protestors. They told the protestors that no arrest had been made in Lahore by the police. They also told the protestors that the government was taking concrete steps to provide blind people job opportunities so that they could earn livelihood in a respectable way.

On the occasion, the blind persons told the commissioner that they would soon present a charter of demands before him. Later, the protestors dispersed peacefully and the road was opened for traffic.