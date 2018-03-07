Tourism facilities need to be promoted for day or night for to attract the attention of domestic as well as foreign tourists, in order for them to visit out historical old buildings and other interesting structures in and around centuries old Provincial Metropolitan Lahore..

It is good to note that the Walled City of Lahore is taking measures for promoting night tourism and in this regard has completed the illumination of the Hazoori Bagh, located in between the historical Badshahi Masjid and the Fort and just across the road from Minar-e-Pakistan complex, and it will soon going to be opened for public visits .

According to the reports in the newspapers, at least a thousand high definition European standard lights have been installed for properly and attractively illuminating the historic Hazoori Bagh.

The somewhat long awaited project has been completed at a cost of Rs 16 million which has been spent out of the Lahore Fort’s fund, illumination of this scale has been undertaken for the first time and the illumination will also be extended in due course of time to cover other sites inside the Fort as well,the illumination will also be providing a majestic view to the both domestic and foreign tourists at the Fort Road Food Street, all the sites in the historical complex including the Hazoori Bagh Bardari, Alamgiri Gate, Roshni Gate walls of the Lahore Fort, Badshahi Masjid, Allama Iqbal Mazar,Maharaja Ranjeet Singh smadhi dome and all the plants and trees inside the historic have been duly and attractively illuminated .

WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari who quite appreciably initiated and personally supervised this tourists attraction has said this is a project much desired by the Walled City Authority, lights of international standards have been used in this project, previously picture wall of the Fort was illuminated and it is already being frequented by pretty large number of visitors, quadrangles of the Fort and the Sheesh Mahal will also illuminated soon.

This will become another attraction for foreign and domestic tourists soon and this is the main objective behind it. The idealistic and practical Kamran Lashari is gradually giving new look to the old city and this is commendable.

MEEM ZAY RIFAT,

Lahore, February 24.