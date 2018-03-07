“I don’t need a hard disk in my computer if I can get to the server faster… carrying around these non-connected computers is byzantine by comparison.”

–Steve Jobs

Information is the currency of the digital economy. The legacy of this statement started in 1979, when the Philips Corporation developed the first compact disc. Initially starting from a few kilobytes – it moved to gigabytes to terabytes, before becoming redundant. The contemporary time is moving towards the digitization of data, in the form of cloud storage. The point now is convenience. With the internet becoming mostly ubiquitous in most developed or developing stratas of the world, we can see that corporations like Google are offering data storing services. While this data’s storage is more reliable, as compared to the compact disc, the mitigating concern is that of safety? Who is to say what you post or store online is not being monitored? Who is to say you waived your right to privacy in the heaps of terms of conditions you never bothered to sign? Gone are the insecure private days of compact discs.