ISLAMABAD - Adviser to Prime Minister on Aviation Mehtab Ahmed Khan has said that the PIA’s engineering division has earned over Rs1 billion in one year by carrying out ‘A-check’ or maintenance on aircraft of other airlines.

He stated this while addressing a ceremony held at the Islamabad airport on the completion of ‘A-check’ on A320-aircraft in Islamabad on Tuesday. A-check is usually very light check or maintenance carried out on an aircraft usually after 100 flight hours.

The PIA has enhanced its engineering capacity at the Islamabad engineering base which will lead to significant savings by performing ‘A-check’ on the A320 aircraft. The facility was previously available at the Karachi engineering base.

The adviser said that this engineering capability programme was part of the PIA’s five-year business plan to reduce losses and compete with leading airlines of the world.

He said that the airline’s restructuring was in the process which was line with federal cabinet’s approval to separate airline’s core from non-core activities. He said that the PIA was also in the process to acquire wide-body aircraft on dry lease rather than having the aircraft on wet lease.

Abbasi also inspected the A320 aircraft and directed the officials to maintain cleanliness of the aircraft cabin and seats and provide best services to passengers.

While appreciating the performance of the engineering personnel, he said that the division's target was to earn nearly Rs 1.4 billion during the year 2017- 2018 and “this shows their commitment and dedication for the betterment of the airline”. He said that engineering division officers and staff will be offered incentives.

PIA Chief Executive Officer Musharraf Rasool Cyan said that on the PM adviser’s directives, the PIA engineering was assigned the task to acquire the ‘A-check’ capability at Islamabad and Lahore stations after Karachi.

He said that the PIA engineering within a short span of time acquired the capability at Islamabad and the same will soon be acquired at Lahore station. He said that with signs of positive results, the PIA will witness the turnaround in earnings in the near future.