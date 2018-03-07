This is to draw the attention of the relevant authorities to the main whole of gutters which are uncovered and full of sewers and heaps on the roads/streets. Beautiful kids playing games on the streets wherein gutters are opened which are dangerous for their lives. It can be a big cause of road accident for citizens, who hastily driving/riding on the roads. Furthermore, recently an incident occurred in the civil hospital about born baby who slipped by her mother in the gutter at the same time he died. It is biggest negligence of the concerned authorities who are not taking serious action against these kind of problems.

ZAMIR AHMED MEMON,

Shikarpur, February 20.