Share:

ISLAMABAD - PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has blamed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for risking the regional peace through aggression.

In his address in the National Assembly, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari blamed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing two nuclear states Pakistan and India against each other.

Referring to recent Indian incursions into Pakistan, Bilawal held Modi responsible for tensions between Pakistan and India.

“Butcher of Gujarat” has the blood of Muslims on his hands, noting that civilised countries in the world had declined visa to “this extremist,” he added. He said the Modi government set a worst record of crimes against humanity in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).

“UN resolutions continue to be violated in Indian Occupied Kashmir,” the PPP chairman noted, calling for provision of right to self-determination to Kashmiri people. He also mentioned in his speech that the Pulwama attack was not carried out by non-state actors from another country, saying, “It was a reaction of a native youth of occupied Kashmir to Indian atrocities.”

Appreciating the opposition role, he said the opposition demonstrated responsibility amid tensed situation between Pakistan and India, and Prime Minister Imran Khan was not declared a “security risk” for establishing peace with India.

He also criticised absence of Imran Khan from an in-camera meeting of parliamentary parties heads.

“PM kept his ego above national security at such a moment too,” he said. Bilawal said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken a risk by returning the Indian pilot so soon.

He was critical of the prime minister’s decision stressing it was done without “reciprocation from India or guarantees of de-escalation”.

About not participating in OIC’s summit decision of PTI’s government, he opposed the government’s decision not to attend the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting.

About Nobel Peace Prize nomination, he said:”If the resolution was not adopted it would have been an international embarrassment that the National Assembly voted down the resolution,” he said, adding that if the resolution would have been passed in the current circumstances Pakistan would have become an international joke.

“I would like to appreciate the government for taking a U-turn on this position as well,” the PPP chairman said.

He also raised some questions about the steps of government for eliminating terrorism. “After the APS this parliament decided to endorse National Action Plan to combat this mindset. What happened to the NAP? What happened to combating hate speech and reforming our curriculum?” he asked.