ISLAMABAD-Bulgaria has experienced a substantial transformation over the past 3 decades through rapid economic growth. Bulgaria, an EU member state with a population of 7.1 million, is now heading towards development, prosperity and progress.

March 3 marks National Day of Bulgaria. On that day in 1878, the San Stefano peace treaty was signed, putting an end to the 1877-1878 Russo-Turkish war of liberation and foundation of the Bulgarian state.

Ambassador of Republic of Bulgaria Roumen Pirontchev hosted a colourful reception at his residence in the diplomatic enclave to mark the national day of his country.

People from various walks of life including ambassadors, government officials and business community representatives attended the event. The European Union ambassadors including Belgium ambassador Frederic Verheyden, Romanian ambassador Nicolae Goia, German ambassador Martin Kobler, French ambassador Marc Barety and Honorary Counsel General Aslam Khaliqwere were also there to mark this glorious day.

The event was different from other national day receptions because no chief guest was present there as the government officials were engaged in de-escalation of the on-going Indo-Pak conflict.

The ambassador Roumen Pirontchev along with his wife warmly welcomed all the guests at the entrance of the hall. National anthems of Pakistan and Bulgaria were played and cake was cut by the notables as per diplomatic traditions.

People exchanged views on various issues but the main topic of discussion among the participants was Indo-Pak war escalation. The participants were of the view that war is not a solution to any problem. There is need for negotiations to find peaceful solutions. One of the diplomats lauded PM Imran Khan on the release of Indian pilot as a peace gesture and said that he had set an example and promoted the message that people wanted peace, not war.

PTI Parliamentary Secretary on Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas was also there. She is a prominent social activist and has always raised voice on major issues including women’s empowerment.

In 2002, Andleeb was the only Pakistani to be declared as one of the top 30 strategic thinkers in the world.

One of the representatives from business community of Islamabad said that the news of FBR had created distress among the business community of Pakistan. He at the same time admired Amir Ahmed Ali who has a dual charge of the Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman CDA. He also elaborated about his meeting with the business community where he assured them to solve their problems but the issue relating to FBR is yet to be addressed, he added.

Romen is a knowledgeable and a modest man. He had been serving in Pakistan since 2012. Through his extensive experience, he is utilising his full potential for development of trade and economic as well as people-to-people links.

Romen made a very short speech in which he mentioned the historical facts of his national day. He said that on March 3, Bulgaria celebrated its National Liberation Day.

The country was liberated from the Ottoman Rule.

This day pay tribute to the Bulgarian volunteers who, during the Russo-Turkish War of 1877-1878 with assistance of Russian and Romanian forces, liberated Bulgaria from Ottoman rule. On Pakistan-Bulgaria relations, he said that we have 50 years of diplomatic relations with Pakistan and we are working to cooperate in different sectors.

At the end of March, he said that they are going to hold a second joint commission for economic cooperation for the mutual benefit of the both countries.

Bulgaria is planning to purchase JF-17 thunder fighter jets from Pakistan.

This incidence created a good market for JF-17 thunder aircraft across the world and it could be one of the best sources to overcome the economic crisis in Pakistan.

–The writer is a freelance contributor.