Share:

Rawalpindi-Two fake women faith healers allegedly deprived the family of an officer of a sensitive department of gold and cash at Chaklala Scheme III, within limits of Police Station Airport, said official sources on Wednesday. The victim officer reported the incident to police requesting registration of First Information Report (FIR) against the looters, they said. However, the police have yet not register a case against the accused, the sources added. According to the sources, Amir Afaq lodged a complaint with Police Chowky Scheme III stating that two unknown women entered in the house of his brother at Khan Avenue and met his mother. He said that the ladies started collecting information about tuition facility for their children.

In the meanwhile, he said that the accused ladies posed themselves as spiritual healers and told his mother that they could offer special prayers from God besides performing special rituals after which God would give a baby child to her son (Amir). “The ladies later took my mother to my house at Aslam Venue where they searched the whole house and packed all the stuff including gold and cash in a big piece of cloth advising mother to open it after 4pm,” he added. He said that his mother found Rs40,000 cash and 5 tolas of gold missing from the bundle. He told police that the two swindlers mugged gold and cash from his house. He requested the police to register case against them. The complainant also shared the CCTV footage of the accused with the investigators.

City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan, upon getting information about the occurrence of the incident, ordered Station House Officer (SHO) PS Airport to probe the matter and register case against swindlers.