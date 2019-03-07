Share:

Saudi State Minister for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad on Thursday.

Saudi State Minister for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood discussed matters of mutual interest, including Pak-India tension and regional peace.

The Saudi State Minister was on a day-long visit to Pakistan at the direction of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, and his tour aimed at bringing the tense environment between Pakistan and India to normalcy.

Talking to him, the Foreign Minister welcomed the mediation offer from Saudi Crown Prince to deescalate the tensions between Pakistan and India.

Both foreign ministers agreed to implement the steps to promote two-way economic, political and security cooperation under Pak-Saudi Supreme Coordination Council.

Adel al-Jubeir also assured Shah Mehmood Qureshi of Saudi Arabia s full cooperation to settle all the outstanding issues between Pakistan and India peacefully.