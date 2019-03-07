Share:

Lahore - PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif has said that he will not accept the PTI government’s disdainful behaviour of pushing him around in the name of medical treatment from one irrelevant hospital to another

This was shared by the PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif after he met his brother at the Kot Lakhpat Jail.

In a meeting with his brother Shehbaz, Nawaz Sharif said he preferred an honourable death over acceding to dishonourable tactics by PTI. Nawaz said that the government was practising political victimisation in the name of medical treatment. Nawaz stressed that he would never make the vengeful government’s wishes come true by requesting them for appropriate medical treatment.

“The government has not provided any facility for appropriate treatment and is bent upon just irritating and bothering to serve its prejudicial designs,” Nawaz said.

Maryam Nawaz, Nawaz Sharif’s mother and other family members met the fomer prime minister on Wednesday. They said that because of the derogatory behaviour of the PTI government, Nawaz had refused to go to any hospital despite suffering from serious medical issues.

Mariyam Nawaz, in a tweet earlier, said she was taking Nawaz’s mother along to convince him to trust the government one last time to shift him to the appropriate hospital. However, Nawaz declined the request and told his mother to go home, pray to God, and leave the rest to the will of the Allah Almighty. After the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif confirmed that Nawaz was going through serious medical complications.

He said the former prime minister was suffering severe pain in his arm which was a dangerous indicator of cardiac illness. He said the entire party was worried over his health and demanded appropriate treatment to start on emergent grounds, he said.

Shehbaz said, “Owing to Nawaz’s health, weekly meetings on Thursday will not be held. All party workers, leaders and lovers of Nawaz across the country should pray for his health.

Shehbaz said the government was victimising his elder brother – Mian Nawaz Sharif - by denying him proper medical treatment.

“The former prime minister needs to be immediately shifted to a medical facility and the government has been involved in criminal negligence in this regard. Making sick person subject of political vendetta is immoral,” said the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly.

“Ministers can go abroad despite being on the ECL, but a man who equipped Pakistan with nuclear weapons is not allowed to have proper treatment at a hospital,” he said.