LAHORE - Top seeds moved into the men’s singles semifinals of the Pearl Continental (PC) Lahore Ranking Tennis 2019 after defeating their respective opponents in the quarterfinals played here at Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah on Wednesday.

In the men’s singles quarterfinals, Mian Bilal beat Salman Aygaz 6-2, 6-3, Imran Bhatti beat Fayyaz Khan 6-3, 6-3, Faizan Khurram beat Hadi Hussain 6-2, 7-5 and Ashar All Khan beat Hassan Riaz 3-6, 6-1, 6-3.

In u-18 quarterfinals, Faizan Fayyaz routed Junaid Ahmad 6-3, 6-0, Ahmer Saeed beat Saif Amin 6-4, 6-4, Ibrahim edged out Arham Khan 7-5, 7-5 and Zain Chaudhry toppled Taimoor Ali 6-3, 6-1. In U-16 quarterfinals, Faizan Fayyaz outclassed Murtaza Hameed 8-0, Syed Mohammad Mustafa thrashed Taimoor Ali 8-1, Arham Khan beat Zain Ch 8-7 and Bilal Asim edged Shaeel Tahir 8-7.

In U-12 pre-quarterfinals, Hussnain Ali Rizwan outpaced Zohaib Afzal Malik 8-4, Aized Khalil outlasted Xeerak Mustafa 8-4, Ameer Mazari defeated Ismail Aftab 8-6, Hamza Ali Rizwan overpowered Mustafa Fahad 8-2, Asad overwhelmed Omer Jawad 8-1, Haider Ali Rizwan crushed Harris Bajwa 8-0 and Shehyar Anees trounced Yashar Tarar 8-1.