Muzffargarh-Nations who have a clear and well-directed plan survive and grow, said District Sessions Judge Sohaib Roomi while planting trees regarding Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign in Khanpur range.

Deputy Commisioner Eng. Amjad Shoaib Tareen, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Arif Zia Abbas, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Jam Aftab, DPO Nadeem Abbas were also present on the occasion.

The sessions judge further said that every Pakistani should participate in this campaign as the ratio of forest in Pakistan was too low and the campaign was a good sign to plant forest on thousands of hectors of land.

Deputy Commissioner Amjad Shoaib Tareen said tree plantation was a national obligation to materialise vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The campaign will minimize the environmental pollution. He further added that 12,100 plants were being planted at Khanpur range forest.

Syed Nadeem Abbas said that struggle of district administration for planting forest was a great achievement and a sign of healthy environment. Every citizen should take part in this campaign. DFO Mudasar Shaukat gave the statics as 131,000 plants were planted on 13 hector’s of land and 968,000 plants will be planted on meadows and about 71,000 on canal banks.

A large number of notables including Principal Govt Postgraduate College Rana Madud, Deputy Director Agriculture Sh.Yusaf, DEO 1122 Dr. Irshad, DEO Education Samina Bashir, AD Live Stock Ch Tariq, Aamir Saleem, Ume Kalsoom Sial and lot of others participated in the ceremony