LAHORE - Lahore High Court (LHC) Friday set two-week deadline to phase out polythene bags from the provincial capital. The deadline was given to Environment Protection Department (EPD) while conducted hearing on a petition of Advocate Salman Khan Niazi. During the hearing, EPD officials informed the court that they are implementing the high court’s orders to ban the use of plastic bags at all stores across Lahore. Justice Shahid Kareem remarked that polythene bags will be banned across Punjab in next phase. The LHC bench asked representatives of the Environment Protection Department when they would stop producing plastic bottles. At this, the department assured that the order would be implemented. The court then adjourned the hearing till March 13. The LHC on Feb 21, had issued directives for slapping a complete ban on polythene bags at the departmental stores and ordered the provincial authorities to submit a detailed report in this regard.