Share:

ISLAMABAD-Building upon its impeccable reputation globally as a quality Higher Education Institution (HEI) with a strong academic and R&D base, National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) has unlocked yet another crowning achievement in world rankings – NUST has not only retained its No 1 position in Pakistan in the discipline of Engineering & Technology, but also moved up 61 positions since last year, becoming the only Pakistani university in top 300 world universities in Engineering & Technology, as per Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Subject Rankings 2020 released the other day.

NUST has also been ranked for the first time in two other disciplines – these include Natural Sciences and Social Sciences & Management, becoming the only Pakistani university to have been ranked in three out of five disciplines of QS Subject Rankings.

As per the 2020 rankings, NUST is among the top 200 world universities in the subject of Computer Science & Information Systems, becoming the first and only Pakistani university to make it to the top 200 in this subject. It is also featured prominently in seven other subjects, namely Electrical & Electronics Engineering; Mechanical, Aeronautical & Manufacturing Engineering; Chemical Engineering; Physics & Astronomy; Mathematics; Chemistry; and Business & Management.

NUST has made first-ever appearance in the subject of Chemical Engineering, and is ranked No1 in Pakistan in this subject. It has also made an inaugural entry in ranking for the subject of Chemistry. Chemical Engineering and Chemistry as subjects and “Social Sciences & Management” and “Natural Sciences” as disciplines are relatively new areas at NUST, and to be ranked in them a few years after their commencement is indeed a matter of pride for the university and for Pakistan.

NUST School of Natural Sciences (SNS) and School of Social Sciences & Humanities (S3H) are fairly new schools, and within a short period of time they are among the top two in Pakistan.