ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan while expressing his satisfaction over the performance of Pakistan Citizen Portal has described the fifteen months result as unprecedented.

In a tweet, the prime minister commended his team supervising the service for bridging the gap between citizens and government departments. “This is actual empowerment of the citizens”, he added. The Portal application crossed the mark of 1.5 million users within 15 months, with 92 per cent resolution of public complaints.

According to the latest statistics, PMDU has been successful in reaching yet another milestone as the number of registered complaints on Pakistan Citizens’ Portal has crossed 1.5 million.

It said that the total registered members on the portal are 1,513,598 whereas with the inclusion of complaints from inland, overseas and foreigners, the figure reaches 1,844,963.

The highest percentage of complaints have been received from Punjab i.e. 43 percent followed by 35 percent from the federal government, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa came next with 12 percent whereas Sindh, Balochistan, AJK and Gilgit Baltistan revealed minimal figures ranging between eight to 0.11 percent.

This remarkable complaint registration ratio is a testament of growing public trust to the government.