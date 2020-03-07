Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Chief Minister in Lahore today.

Matters of mutual interest, overall political situation and establishment of Southern Punjab secretariat were discussed during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said government is paying attention on progress of backward and far flung areas.

Usman Buzdar said that incumbent government will fulfill the promise to establish secretariat in Southern Punjab.