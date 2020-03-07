Share:

SARGODHA-The Divisional Development Working Party has approved conditional modification of 8 new and old schemes of over Rs300 million in the division while it was directed to adopt rules regarding extension of the completion time of some ongoing schemes.

The meeting of the Working Party was presided over by Commissioner Dr Farah Masood.

Meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh, Director Development Shakeel Numan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Yasir Bhatti, Superintend Engineer of Highways, Public Health and Buildings Department and Deputy Director Planning Sohail Ahmed, besides other officers concerned.

The meeting approved Rs120 million for construction of road from Wah Bachra to Sheikh Wali 11.75 Km in Mianwali district and Rs100 million for construction of road from Pull Meharwala to Dullewala.

The meeting also approved Sillanwali tehsil drinking water extension project and urban sewerage and drainage scheme. The cost of these two schemes has been estimated at over Rs310 million.

The meeting approved conditional modification cost of Rs60million for the extension and improvement of road 4.21 Km from Kalabagh to Chagla and Rs79.1 million for the construction of road 6.05 Km from Mianwali-Bannu to Bank Chowk Dawood Khel.

2 murdered in firing incidents

Two people were gunned down while another injured in separate incidents of firing in Kotmoman and Noorpur Thal police limits.

Police sources said that Waseem Akram resident of Jinah Colony Sargodha was moving on motorcycle towards Sargodha on Kotmoman road when accused Asif, Iftikhar and Riaz allegedly shot him dead near Moazzamabad and fled from the scene. In other incident, some unknown armed persons shot dead Muhammad Ameer Dhoon of village Addhi Kot and injured his wife and fled.

The bodies were handed over the families after postmortem; police have registered separate cases and started investigation.

Excessive use of mobile phone leads to increased ear infections: Dr Khalil

Excessive use of mobile phone is leading to increased ear infections and overuse of hand-free can also affect hearing loss. Excessive use of mobile phones can have adverse effects on the ears as well as on the eyes also.

These views were expressed by Assistant Professor and Specialist of Nose, Ear and Throat diseases at District Headquarters Teaching Hospital Dr Khalil Rana while addressing a workshop on the overuse of mobile phones.

He said that most of the youth use the hand-free which is not accurate in any way besides that overuse of mobile phones also affects the eyesight.

Dr Muhammad Khalil said that parents should also refrain from slapping young children near ear and their ear covering is very fragile, which can often be affected by injury.

Dr Muhammad Khalil also said that a large numbers of youth currently suffering from hearing loss due to the overuse of mobile phones, therefore the phone should be used as per need.