RY Khan/Faisalabad -Saraiki Ajrak Day was celebrated here at district bar association.

Besides dozens of other advocates, Members Punjab Bar Council Mumtaz Mustafa, Sardar Basit Khan and President District Bar Association Mazhar Husain Kharal attended the event and wore Saraiki Ajraks.

Speaking on the occasion, speakers said that Saraiki was a sweet language which spread love and prosperity among people.

On this occasion advocates played ‘Jhomer’ on traditional music including drum.

It is worth mentioning that Saraiki Ajrak Day is celebrated throughout South Punjab on 6th March every year.

Two committed suicide

Two persons committed suicide,while five others including four women separately attempted to end their lives over different domestic issues during the last 24 hours.

According to hospital source here on Friday, Sajid (43) s/o Ismael, resident of chak no 253-RB committed suicide by hanging himself with a ceiling fan over domestic issue.

In another incident, 26-years-old Suleman s/o Zafar consumed poisonous acid over unknown issue and died in hospital.

Meanwhile, Shabana (50) w/o Zahid of Shahkot, Mehnaz (27) w/o Asgar of Jhang road, Najma (30) w/o Asif of Chiniot, Shahida (34) w/o Asgar from Chiniot, and Shahzeb (24) of Bole-de-Jhugi consumed poisonous pills. They were being provided necessary treatment at the hospital.

40 kanal state-land retrieved

Anti-corruption establishment region Faisalabad retrieved 40 kanal state-land from illegal occupants in district Chiniot.

According to spokesperson here on Friday, the team supervised by Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Imran Raza Abbasi along with revenue department and police force conducted raid and retrieved the 40 kanal state-land in mouza Baha uddin, tehsil Lalian, district Chiniot.Some local influential were occupied the land and they had cultivated crops.