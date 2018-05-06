Share:

DERA GHAZI KHAN-A health officer has ordered constitution of an inquiry committee to probe corruption allegations levelled against Dr Hafiza Mazhar, principal of the Public Health Nursing School (PHNS) Dera Ghazi Khan.

The complainant has blamed that her absorption in Punjab Health Department was clear violation of deputation policy. She has also accused of illegal deputation, fake educational documents, and illegal absorption in Health Department Punjab from Balochistan. The allegations also include her illegal promotion.

As per the proceeding of SH & ME Department No SO(NC)2-34/2017 dated 25-04-2018, Principal Dr Hafiza Mazhar, Anayatullah Ahmadani, former accountant of PHNS, and the complainant attended personal hearing at office of Deputy Secretary (Estt) Abdul Qadir on May 2, 2018 at Lahore.

The complainant submitted a written reply with documentary proofs consisting of 46 pages.

The personal hearing officer conducted preliminary inquiry and after examination of proofs against the accused, ordered to constitute an inquiry committee to probe the allegations including severe violation of service rules and regulations.

As per complain, Dr Hafiza illegally absorbed herself in Govt. of Punjab Health Department in 2008 while she was serving as Woman Medical Officer on deputation in Health Department Balochistan.

The complainant has blamed that her absorption in Punjab Health Department was clear violation of deputation policy. Moreover she has got illegal promotion through a fake seniority list and fake performance evaluation reports (ACRs) with incomplete service record against Para No. 15 of Promotion Policy-2010, under shelter of corrupt mafia of department including her husband Dr Mazhar Jaskani and Dr FaizJaskani. They were high rank officers of Health Department and they used their position to place her name at seniority position. In fact according to officially notified seniority list, her seniority position number was 493.

The complainant has pointed out that her deputation orders of May 12,1997, July 24, 1999 and December 16, 2000 were fake and bogus, and were not officially issued by Health Department. She has enjoyed illegally the deputation period of 11 years 4 months 3 days by violating the deputation policy.

The complainant informed the personal hearing officer that in 2006, Dr Iqbal Khan, the EDO Health DG Khan, vide order dated 2006 pointed out that Dr Hafiza was working on deputation for last 7 years against the deputation policy and it has also come to the knowledge of EDO Office DG Khan that the services of accused has been terminated by the Govt of Balochistan due to her long absence from duty.

The complainant also said that it has been unveiled in a case of The Ombudsman Punjab in 2015 that she did not have original educational certificates and degree as well as complete service record in the offices of health department.

The complainant has requested to Punjab Health Department to inquire into the fake orders and educational documents through Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) because Health Department Punjab does not have proper investigation system of educational and service documents belonging to Balochistan.