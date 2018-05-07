Share:

ICMA Pakistan holds budget conference

ISLAMABAD (PR): The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMAP) organised National Budget Conference at Islamabad. Federal Minister for Finance Dr. Miftah Ismail was the chief guest. Minister of Finance Miftah Ismail has said that relief announced in the Budget 2018-19 will help increase the tax base and give an impetus to national growth.

He said taxes in the real estate sector have also been rationalized in order to shun the undocumented economy and encourage people to declare the real worth of their properties. Referring to new tax slabs recently announced by the prime minister, the finance minister said tax procedure has not only been simplified but its rate also reduced to facilitate the tax payers. On a question regarding increasing the petroleum levy, the minister said the government will pass on the reduction of international oil prices as it did in previous years. The finance minister also emphasized the importance of enhancing manufacturing in the country in order to reduce import bill.

Speaking on the occasion, Ziaul Mustafa Awan, President, ICMA Pakistan said that the primary objective of the formation of Institute in 1951 was to provide sustained institutionalized assistance for the development of industries in Pakistan, especially keeping a steady flow of qualified 'industrial accountants' to professionally support country's just initiated industrial drive. These accountants had good understanding of business affairs and specialized knowledge of the firm with which they were to be engaged, including its organization, products and methods of production, handling of materials, labour and overheads, compilation of costs, income tax matters and interpretation of accounting data to management.

ICMA Pakistan is actively involved in providing technical support to the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Commerce, Planning Commission, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, State Bank of Pakistan, Federal Board of Revenue, Accountant General of Pakistan Revenues, Auditor General of Pakistan, Competition Commission of Pakistan, other ministries, regulators and policy making organizations.

Khaadi opens flagship store in Multan

LAHORE (PR): Khaadi, Pakistan's premier fast fashion and lifestyle brand unveiled its limited edition, unstitched luxury lawn at the opening of its complete destination flagship store in Multan

This state-of-the-art store is Khaadi's sixth flagship store in Pakistan. Khaadi's forte as a design house is reflected in the both the store design and aesthetic. The company believes in merging art with large spaces and includes an artist's feature wall by Sohail Abdulla.

The store is located in Multan's trendy shopping districtGulgasht Colony and will carry unstitched, ready-to-wear, Kids and Home. Covering a floor area of 20,000 square feet it includes both an escalator and an elevator for accessibility and customer convenience.

"We chose Multan to launch this collection as it is our newest store. The store and the collection are reflective of our commitment to creating new traditions defined by our signature retail experience." said CEO Shamoon Sultan. "We welcome Multan to our Flagship store and hope it becomes an icon in Multan's retail space."

The store currently employs twenty-five full time sales staff who are enrolled in Khaadi's sales and development training programme.

Pepsi, fashion brands to launch clothing line

LAHORE (PR): Pepsi Generations is an ongoing global campaign that marks 120 years of Pepsi globally. The campaign was also introduced in Pakistan, with a commercial spanning through different eras of Pakistan, featuring iconic stars like Fawad Khan, Zohaib Hassan, Wasim Akram and Reema. The country was transported back in time as classic neon billboards covered cities, and vintage Pepsi packs flooded the country .As a part of the Pepsi Generations campaign, Pepsi has forayed into fashion by bringing limited edition retro merchandise with three retail giants.

As a first ever in Pakistan, Pepsi has launched exclusive retro merchandise with Outfitters, Leisure Club, BTW (By The Way). This is the first time a brand has collaborated with fashion retailers on this scale to introduce capsule collections. Speaking about these partnerships, Marketing Director PepsiCo, Salman Butt commented, "The initial response on these exciting collections has been fantastic! We are fortunate to have found strong partners like Leisure Club, Outfitters and By The Way to support us in this endeavor."

A special launch event, 'Pepsi Generations Showcase' was organized in Lahore to introduce Pepsi's new exclusive clothing line. The event was held at the Avari Pavilion and was attended by the bloggers, socialites, journalists and Pepsi Brand Ambassadors. The event brought together the biggest names in the music industry along with high street fashion.

NAFA Islamic Capital Preservation Plan III launched

KARACHI (PR): NBP Fund Management Limited (NBP Funds), formerly NBP Fullerton Asset Management Limited (NAFA), announced the launch of NAFA Islamic Capital Preservation Plan-III with the objective of earning Halal profits for investors, along with preservation of their initial investment amount at maturity of two years.

NBP Funds is the largest Asset Management Company in the country with rating of AM1( Very High Quality) by PACRA.