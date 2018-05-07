Share:

LONDON:- John Higgins entered the World Championship final and immediately set his sights on joining snooker's all-time greats. Higgins has won the world title four times and will make his seventh appearance in the sport's showpiece match after defeating Kyren Wilson 17-13. The Scot is just one title behind Ronnie O'Sullivan's haul of five and Higgins admitted it would be a great feeling to emulate his old rival. "Of course it would, it would be amazing. He's the best player ever in my eyes and if I got to the same amount of world titles it would be an amazing feeling," he said.–AFP