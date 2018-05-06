Share:

LAHORE-Highlighting the struggle of a working woman in society, the storyline of HUM TV’s latest drama serial ‘Kaisi Aurat Hoon Main’ focuses on the successes of a working woman that threaten the ego of a chauvinist male.

The story, penned by Saima Chuadhry, has been made into a serial under the direction of Fahim Burney. It describes the efforts of a working woman for maintaining a balance between her professional and personal life. The story revolves around Mahan and Moiz - high school sweethearts who despite the odds manage to convince their families of getting married.

As time passes, Maham realizes that Moiz doesn’t take his responsibilities as a husband and a father of two seriously and to make ends meet she starts working as a chef at a culinary television channel. Maham’s growing popularity bruises Moiz’s ego and he starts crushing her personality with constant mental torture and abuse. Talking to The Nation, Faheem Burney said, “The serial is all about women empowerment. We have highlighted the struggle of women in the society. I hope the drama serial message helps in improving the mind sets of a certain communities especially the ones with limited exposure to the outside world. It has a diverse ensemble of cast that includes Nadia Khan, Faisal Rehman, Saniya Shamshad, Mareeha, Rohi Khan, Daniyal Zafar, Adila Saleem, Mariyam Shafi, Ali Josh and others.”

Faheem added: “We have numerous drama serials discussing diverse taboos, yet that doesn’t mean our job is finished. I would prefer not to simply bring issues to light from these serials but also raise awareness among people to make a positive change in the society. The more we continue discussing these issues, the more society will take actions to improve.”