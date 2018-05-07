Share:

Islamabad - National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) Mandwa Film Club organized a screening of documentaries on Kalaash and Chitral here at its media centre.

“We will promote bilateral cooperation between local cultural organization and Lok Virsa Islamabad in research activities to preserve the traditional heritage, music and culture of Gilgit Baltistan” said an official of Lok Virsa . He said that Lok Virsa produced these documentaries on life, culture and folklore of Kalaash people.

He further said that Lok Virsa is providing a vital platform to ethnic communities to organize themselves, with a space for artists and artisans, to become a part of Lok Virsa’s larger family as Lok Virsa has played a remarkable role in preservation and flourishing the rich culture of the country. A large number of audiences attended the screenings.