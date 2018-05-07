Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Sunday strongly condemned a terrorist attack at a voter registration centre in a mosque in Khost killing and injuring scores of innocent people. A foreign ministry statement said: “We are distressed and grieved at the loss of precious human lives. We express our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives and pray for early recovery of the injured.” It added: “We express our support and solidarity with the people and the government of Afghanistan in this hour of grief. Pakistan reiterates its condemnation of terrorism in all forms and manifestations and the resolve to eliminate this menace.”