Share:

Rice cultivation from 25th

LAHORE (APP): Rice experts on Sunday suggested growers to cultivate rice crop, between May 25 to June 20. According to a Agriculture department sources, the growers were directed to cultivate the rice varieties ARI-6, KS-282, KSK-133 and NIAB ARI-9, between May 25 to June 7, whereas Super Basmati can be cultivated from May 25 to June 20.Member Plant Science, Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) Dr Anjum Ali also said that June 1 to 20 is the best time for cultivation of Basmati-370, Basmati-385, Basmati Pak, Basmati-2000 and Basmati-515. Rice Research Institute, Lahore sources said that Basmati-198 could be cultivated in the area of Sahiwal and Okara from June 1 to June 15. It may be mentioned here that a group of Chinese hybrid-rice researchers and experts, visited more than 100 rice fields and farms of the country, last year. They submitted their findings to the local scientists, who also recommended the local growers to adopt modern Chinese Hybrid-Rice, techniques.

PR gets Rs 30m from Parliament counter

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan Railways generated around Rs 31,792,163 revenue from its reservation counter established in the Parliament House to facilitate lawmakers and other visitors during the last four years. "Availability of reservation staff is regularly being ensured during parliamentary sessions for facilitation of the members of the Parliament House," an official of Ministry of Railways told APP. Giving breakup, he said Pakistan Railways generated income of Rs 60, 31,270 in the year 2014, Rs 81,84,588 in 2015, Rs 91,51,245 in 2016 and 84,25,060 in 2017 by extending booking services at the counter. The official said the counter gets functional two days before commencement of both National Assembly and Senate sessions. To a question, he said Rawalpindi Division had earned Rs 1497.362 million against the set target of Rs1479.389 during last eight months of the current fiscal year. He said Rawalpindi Division generated Rs 17.964 additional revenue during the period particularly from passenger service.

The official said total earnings of Pakistan Railways including passengers, freight and other services were around Rs 18 billion in 2013 but, this year during just first eight months of 2017-18 financial year, Rs 31 billion approximately had been earned.

He said Rawalpindi Division earned Rs 1864.213 million during 2017 while 42,56,318 passengers traveled through the rail service.

Due to continuous efforts and hardworking of railways management, officers and workers, Pakistan Railways, Rawalpindi Division's income increased considerably, he added.

38m domestic tourists reported last year

ISLAMABAD (APP): There has been a steady increase in domestic tourism with 38.3 million local tourists reported by the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation in the last year. Managing Director PTDC Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor said that one factor is the improvement of roads in mountain areas, which have made accessibility to tourist resorts easier, said a press release. He said that majority of Pakistan's tourism assets are located in mountainous areas, adding that road improvements along the Kaghan Valley, and most recently, the pavement of metal road all the way to Babusar Top leading to Chilas, led so many tourists using this passageway this season to go to Gilgit and Hunza that the locals of these areas were overwhelmed. Chaudhry Ghafoor said that a large number of tourists, especially domestic tourists, had been booking their motels and rest houses at various tourists resorts such as Murree, Nathiagali, Ayubia, Bhurban Patriata, Abbottabad, Swat, Naran, Kaghan, Shogran, Rawalkot, Neelum Valley, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said that Pakistan's tourism is beginning to prosper once again as the annual arrivals in the country are tripling since 2013, adding that this was also reported by Bloomberg, a leading business reporting network.

Business moot in Belgium tomorrow

RAWALPINDI (APP): Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) will hold a business opportunity conference in Belgium on May 8. The President of RCCI Zahid Latif Khan while talking to APP Sunday said, the aim of the conference is to promote Pakistan soft image besides improving the trade relations between the two countries. The business to business meeting will be held on the sidelined of the conference, he added. In this regard, he said all the arrangements have been completed. He said the RCCI has been organizing conferences in the country and abroad from time to time to attract the business community. Industrial products, pharmaceutical, garments, leather products, health, information technology (IT), poultry and furniture will be displayed on the occasion, he added. He hoped that the conference would help to tap in European Union markets. He said the conference would be helpful in bringing investment to the country. He said the moot would also be instrumental in projecting soft and peaceful image of Pakistan.