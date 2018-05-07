Share:

KARACHI - Chief of Jamaat-i-Islami Senator Sirajul Haq on Sunday called on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and other institutions concerned to restore voters’ trust at the ballot box after talk of the aliens and hidden powers influencing general elections in the country.

Addressing Youth Convention here, the JI chief said: “The PML-N’s narrative is that the aliens will play a role in the upcoming general elections, while the PTI says hidden powers influenced 2013 general polls. This sort of talk has damaged public trust. The ECP and other institutions concerned should restore voters’ trust.”

He said those who talk about aliens can only pinpoint what they meant by aliens.

He claimed that the newly revived alliance of religio-political parties – Muttahida Majlis Amal (MMA) – will form the government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after 2018 general elections.

Sirajul Haq lamented that the federal government didn’t announce any major package for socio-economic development of tribal areas in the fiscal budget 2018-19.

He said the KP government in its initial three years worked a lot for beautification of Peshawar, turning it into a city of flowers, and regretted that the Metro Bus projected was launched after a considerable delay, which caused hardships to citizens.

He said though his party is not part of the provincial government, but still wanted the project to see the light of day at the earliest.