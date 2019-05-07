Share:

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday apprised the Senate that around 15 police stations had been set up across the country to deal with cybercrime.

Replying to various supplementary questions during Question Hour, the minister said some 15,351 complaints regarding online violence, cyberbullying and digital harassment were received by cybercrime during 2018-19.

He said that a total 8,124 complaints had been disposed of/ addressed besides arresting 176 persons.

To another question, the minister said a sum of Rs. 8,876,093,200 was allocated for Frontier Constabulary of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during the current fiscal year. He said FC personnel were regularly getting their salaries and budget for FC would further be enhanced in the upcoming budget.

Speaking on the occasion, former Minister for Interior Shehryar Afridi said civil armed forces were the backbone of the country adding that sweeping statement should be given regarding national security institutions.

Meanwhile, Minister for States and Frontier Regions Shehryar Afridi told the House that no unit for carrying out a land settlement in FATA after its merger with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa had been created by the provincial government so far.