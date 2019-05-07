Share:

Five Indian sailors have been abducted by pirates in Nigeria, informed India’s external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj in a tweet today.

In her tweet, Swaraj said that she had asked the Indian ambassador in Nigeria, Abhay Thakur, to “take up” the matter with the Nigerian government to ensure the release of the abducted sailors.

I have seen news reports about abduction of five Indian sailors by pirates in Nigeria. I am asking Indian High Commissioner to take this up at the highest level with Government of Nigeria for their release. Abhay - Please take this up and send me a report. @india_nigeria — Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 7, 2019

“I have seen news reports about abduction of five Indian sailors by pirates in Nigeria. I am asking Indian High Commissioner to take this up at the highest level with Government of Nigeria for their release,” she wrote on Twitter.

She also asked for a report in the matter to be sent to her.