ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s billion tree tsunami project was implemented in transparent manner in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing a news conference, she said project launched in 2014 was estimated to be completed at a cost of twenty two billion rupees. However, the provincial government completed the project in twelve billion rupees and thus saved ten billion rupees. She urged political rivals not to politicise the programme as no foreign funding was used in the project.

She said the project also received global recognition from Bonn Challenge, World Wildlife Fund and the World Economic Forum.

The minister urged the opposition parties not to do politics on the project at a time when world donors are ready to provide funding in the countrywide ten billion tsunami project.

Gul asked the media to personally visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to witness the success of this project. She also challenged the opposition parties to visit the plantation sites along with her to ascertain the facts. She added that each word delivered by the local media and politicians was being observed by international donors for the project expanded to ‘10 Billion Tree Tsunami’

She said propaganda being run by the opposition leaders in order to dent reputation of the tree plantation campaign which was ‘later recognised by various international organisations including WWF (World Wide Fund for Nature) and World Economic Forum after its successful journey.’

The state minister detailed that thousands of acres of infertile land was used in BTT project and people will praise the move for its benefits at the time of natural disasters.

Earlier in last month, the opposition parties had pointed out corruption in billion trees project and Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party had also announced to submit the compliant in NAB over corruption in this project. Senior leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party’s from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa met chairman of the party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and briefed him about mega corruption in Billion Tree project initiated by PTI government in the province. He directed the PPP leaders to expose the PTI’s corruption in mega scams.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb had also said that Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed to plant five billion trees, whereas, not even 100 million were planted. It must have been slip of tongue. She said PML-N leader said PM misinformed about his Billion Tree Tsunami Programme as 90 percent of his billion trees are missing in the project.