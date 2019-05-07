Share:

DERA GHAZI KHAN : The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) here on Monday registered a case against Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, former chairman of the South Punjab Forest Company (SPFC). The ACE DG Khan Headquarters registered a case (No. 05/19) under section 409, 5/2/47 of the PCA against two accused -- Leghari and Tahir Rasheed, former CEO of the SPFC. Talking to The Nation, ACE Regional Director Agha Ali Abbas said thousands of acres of forest land situated in different Mauzas of DG Khan Region was illegally transferred to SPFC with the motive to grab it. He said this land was later allotted to relatives, friends and political colleagues of the then SPFC chairman against a price as low as Rs800 per acre for 15 years in connivance with the board of directors of the SPFC and the Forests Department. As a result, a huge loss was caused to the national exchequer. A loss of Rs14/150 million was also caused in establishment of the said company.