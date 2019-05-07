Share:

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned former president Asif Ali Zardari in the fake accounts case on May 9.

According to the sources, NAB has prepared another reference in the fake accounts case and has summoned the former president for questioning.

Sources said Zardari has been called in the Harish and Company case and NAB has sent him a summons.

NAB has alleged that Harish and Company had taken a contract for water supply from the Special Initiative Department of Sind but no work was done on the project. It is further alleged that these funds were used to meet the expenses of Naudero House.

NAB officials state that Harish and Company was the front company to Park Lane Estate which led to a loss of Rs60 million to the national exchequer.

Sources further informed that a reference has been filed against former Secretary Special Initiative Department Ejaz Ahmed Khan and others.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur are accused in the fake accounts case and have been granted interim bail till May 9.