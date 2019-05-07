Share:

LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday told the Lahore High Court that it had collected sufficient evidence against PTI central leader Aleem Khan, and would file a reference against him soon.

A two-member Lahore High Court bench was hearing a post-arrest bail petition filed by the former senior minister of Punjab from the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf.

The LHC bench headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najfi adjourned the bail plea till May 13.

During the hearing, NAB’s investigation officer informed the court that a reference was being finalised against Aleem Khan that would be filed in an accountability court.

Barrister Ali Zafar representing the PTI leader asked the court to accept the bail petition filed by his client. He claimed that the accountability watchdog had failed to prove any allegations against him after his arrest in February.

He added: “The proceedings of the proposed reference can also be carried out after bail.”

After hearing the arguments, the court directed bureau to produce all the record of investigation against PTI leader.

According to the petition, the NAB apprehended Aleem Khan accusing him of having offshore companies and assets beyond means.

The petitioner said that he had declared his all assets and the companies in his income statements. He termed all the NAB allegations including the misuse of authority baseless.

In his petition, Aleem submitted that his post-arrest petition be accepted and his release be ordered.

On the other side, the NAB is of the view that the PTI leader was a common man in year 2000 and suddenly became a millionaire. Now, as per the NAB, the PTI leader owns assets worth Rs871 million. He remained Punjab minister from 2003 to 2007 and set up 35 firms, while his several bank accounts also surfaced.