LAHORE : The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Monday has sealed the Zong Baa Hospital for illegally providing healthcare services. As per details, in March this year, the PHC had stopped the Hospital (located in Johar Town) management from providing health services and imposed a fine of Rs0.35 million, but its owners had restarted their working without fulfilling the legal requirements. “The PHC visited the premises, and sealed the Hospital since it found out the continuation of the illegal medical practice,” said spokesperson of the Commission.