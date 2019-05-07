Share:

PESHAWAR - To avert any untoward incident during Ramazan, police have chalked out a security plan for the city and a total of 3000 police personnel will be deployed to guard various mosques at Tarawih time.

According to police, 30 mobile teams and 30 rider squads would patrol important points of the city. Police will be deployed at all congested points near worship places and sensitive locations.

At Sehri and Iftar time, 20 special mobile squads would also patrol bazaars and shopping centres. Over 1830 police personnel would be deployed for security of mosques and Imam Bargahs.

Personnel of Bomb Disposal Unit and sniffer dogs will accompany police while checking has been increased at all entry points of the city. The overall security incharge would be chief capital city police.