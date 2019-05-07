Share:

Rawalpindi - City Traffic Police have decided to launch massive operation against wheelers during Ramazan in the city.

In order to curb wheeling, special squads have also been constituted by the Chief Traffic Officer Bin Ashraf. Similarly, the workshop owners/motorcycle mechanics have also been warned to not alter bikes for the purpose of wheeling or else strict action would be taken against them, CTP spokesman Wajid Satti said here on Monday.

According to him, the CTP, following orders of Regional Police Officer Ahmed Ishaq Jahangir and CTO Bin Ashraf chalked out plan to curb wheeling from city during sacred month of Ramadan and special squads have also been formed tasking them to arrest those bikers found involved in showing stunts on roads.

He said that the special squads would be deputed at Murree Road, Flyovers, Peshawar Road, Mall Road, Airport Road And other busiest roads to overwhelm one wheelers. Moreover, special pickets would also be placed in all the points to stop youth from showing stunts on bikes and cars on road. He said that it had also been ordered to CTP by the CTO to impound all the motorcycles besides filing cases against the wheelers and send them to jail.

“No relaxation will be given to one wheelers and strict action would be taken against them,” he said.

He said that traffic police were fully prepared to tackle the wheeling in the city. He said that Education Wing of the CTP had also been arranging seminars and workshops in educational institutions and also distributing pamphlets among roads users to create awareness about road safety and harms of wheeling.

CTO Bin Ashraf, in a statement, said that wheeling was a crime as it not only put the life of motorcyclists in danger but also posed risk for others moving on roads. “Punjab government has imposed a complete ban on one wheeling in the province,” he said, adding that CTP had started initiating action against the wheelers across the city as well as in tehsils. He said that cases would be registered against the accused and they would also be sent to jails. CTO Bin Ashraf advised the parents to not allow their children to drive a motorcycle as it might be risky not only for them but also for other users.