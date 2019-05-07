Share:

LAHORE - Season 2 of HUM TV’s smash hit sitcom Suno Chanda, which captivated the television audience last year is back with Iqra Aziz and Farhan reprising their roles as the always squabbling Arsal and Ajiya. The story of season 2 picks up from where the first season ended and promises much more fun and new characters, while staying true to the play’s original concept which the audiences loved so much.

Season 1 ended on Arsal and Ajiya’s marriage but that doesn’t change anything for Ajiya and as announced by the very popular character ‘DJ’ in the very first episode–“a new war has begun” and with it starts a roller-coaster ride of drama, love, laughter and heart-wrenching moments. Produced under the banner of Momina Duraid Productions, the sitcom is written by Saima Akram Chaudhry and directed by Aehsun Talish. The play boasts a stellar cast including Farhan Saeed, Iqra Aziz, Farhan Ally Agha, Mizna Waqas, Nadia Afghan, Sohail Ikram, Tara Mahmood, Syed Adnan Shah (Tipu), Fariha Jabeen, Muhammad Ahmed, Farah Shah, Mishal Tariq, Arjumand Rahim, Samina Ahmed, Sabeena Farooq, Ali Safina, Raza Abbas Talish, Sami and others.