Rawalpindi-Five more patients died of novel coronavirus in Rawalpindi district in last 24 hours, mounting the death toll to 35.

As many as 87 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the garrison city ringing alarm bells among officials of district government and the health department, they added. Of 87, two children - 5 and 7 years old - also fell prey to the coronavirus in DheriHassanabad. Earlier, their father Abdul Sattar was tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted in Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU). The victim children were quarantined in their house.

According to sources, Robina Aziz, 45, resident of Faisal Colony Railway Scheme-III, was brought to Benazir Bhutto Hospital on May 5 in critical condition where she died on Tuesday night.

They said BabuPervaiz, 22, resident of DhokeHassu, arrived in Holy Family Hospital on Tuesday night (May 5) with COVID-19 symptoms but his condition became worse in the night and he died in the wee hours of May 6.

MsKhalida Ahmed, 60, resident of E-Block opposite Holy Family Hospital, was brought to Holy Family Hospital. She was facing difficulty in breathing. She also died on May 6, they added.

Naseer Ahmed, resident of Gulshanabad, Adiala Road, was brought to Shifa International Hospital and he passed away on late Tuesday night.

A 65-year-old man Muhammad Sultan died of coronavirus in BBH. Dead body was shifted to Gujar Khan for burial.

The officials of the district health authority told The Nation that dead bodies had been handed over to the legal heirs and funeral prayers had been offered under the measures issued by the government.

They said that the burial was monitored and nobody was allowed to go near the dead bodies to avoid spread of coronavirus among those who participated in the final rituals of their near and dear ones.

Total 87 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the garrison city while four died and five patients were discharged after recovery

The number of confirmed patients in Rawalpindi reached at 818 while 40 people died and 220 patients discharged after recovery. At present, 558 confirmed patients are under treatment in the hospitals.