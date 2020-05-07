Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Wednesday refused to hear the case related to the promotion of Dr Ayesha Isani, currently posted at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan directed to fix the petition filed by Dr Ayesha Isani against the Secretary Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) before another bench.

During the course of proceedings, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed while addressing the counsel for the petitioner said that his client was trying to create mess. He said that Dr. Ayesha was saying that she would get it done from the courts.

He expressed annoyance over the statement and said that he would not hear the case. The case should be fixed before another bench, he added. Petitioner Dr Ayesha argued that there was a misunderstanding as she did not say anything like that. He said that wrong impression was given to the court.