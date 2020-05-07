Share:

MARDAN - The number of coronavirus cases reached 208 in the Mardan district while the 647 suspects are tested negative and 11 people died due to corona virus in the district, sources said yesterday.

The sources added that 1,120 tests have been conducted in the district so far while the reports of 265 suspected patients were still awaited. A total of 310 suspected coronavirus patients were allowed to go home from quarantine centers.

Around 162 corona suspects were discharged from different isolation centers in the district while 72 patients were at isolation centers.

A total of 27,659 people were screened in different parts of the district so far.

The sources added that 2,346 people were screened at Manga union council so far which was more affected by the virus.

As many as 4,609 people were screened in Tehsil Katlang, 7,008 people in Bakhshali, 5,551 were screened in Rashaki, 2,517 in Shargarh and 1,523 in Baghicha.