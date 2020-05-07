Share:

ISLAMABAD - Director General ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hamid on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed issues relating to national security, said a statement issued by PM Office Media wing.

The meeting between the ISI Chief and the Prime Minister is significant in the wake of India’s latest belligerence against Pakistan through aggression on LoC and propaganda warfare.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant on National Security Division Dr. Moeed Yusuf also separately called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and they discussed the regional situation, especially aggression from India in recent days, among other matters.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday termed Indian allegations of Pakistani infiltration across the Line of Control (LoC) as “baseless”, saying they were a “continuation of a dangerous agenda”.

The Prime Minister via Twitter said that he has been “warning the world about India’s continuing efforts to find a pretext for a false flag operation against Pakistan”.

The Prime Minister’s remarks came after a flurry of allegations from Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane and other officials about the so-called “terrorist launch-pads” on the Pakistani side of the LoC and infiltration bids.

Speaking about occupied Kashmir, Imran Khan said the “indigenous Kashmiri resistance against Indian occupation is a direct consequence of India’s oppression and brutalisation” of the people.

He warned that the “fascist policies” of Indian premier Narendra Modi’s government was “fraught with serious risks”.

He urged the world community to take action before India’s “reckless moves jeopardise the peace and security” of the region.

Leader of the Opposition and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif also rebuked India’s allegations.

“Jingoism is written all over Modi’s DNA. Despite fight against COVID-19, incessant violations of LoC by Indian army have become a norm with 940 such incidents recorded this year alone,” he said on Twitter. “Allegation of ‘terror launching pads’ by India is meant to whip up propaganda against Pakistan!”

A day earlier, Director-General ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar had also dismissed Indian Army’s allegations and termed them as ‘baseless’ and ‘non-serious’.

DG ISPR had said that India’s violations across the LoC were increasing with each passing day. “The situation at the LoC is turning serious,” he said.

“The Indian leadership is making non-serious allegations against Pakistan,” he said. “India has its own satellites. Tell us, where is the proof of the launch pads” he asked.

The army’s spokesperson invited international observers to pay a visit to the LoC to witness whether the Indian claims are true or not.

He said that India was trying to blame Pakistan for its internal problems. Maj Gen Babar said that an American commission had highlighted how India was committing atrocities against its minorities.

Referring to India’s blame game policy, he had said that whatever happened in the country, it always hurled accusations at Pakistan. “It is a ridiculous claim that Pakistan has contributed to the spread of the coronavirus in India,” he said.

On Saturday, Pakistan had asked the United Nations to seek proof from India about the alleged “terror launch pads” near the LoC and offered full cooperation with the UN military observers for probing the accusations.

“Pakistan formally offers the United Nations to approach India for obtaining information of alleged launch pads and share the same with UNMOGIP, who will be welcomed to move into any area without sharing specifics with the Pakistan government to validate Indian claims,” the Foreign Office had said in a media statement.

Last month, FO spokesperson Aisha Farooqui had strongly rejected the “irresponsible, spurious and totally false allegations” against Pakistan by the Indian army chief.

Indian army chief General MM Naravane had alleged that while India was busy “not only helping our own citizens but the rest of the world by sending medical teams and exporting medicines” during the coronavirus crisis, Pakistan was only “exporting terror”.

“These baseless Indian allegations are patently designed to divert global and domestic attention from India’s state-terrorism and egregious human rights violations, and clamping of fundamental freedoms in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, particularly post August 5, 2019,” the FO spokesperson had responded in her statement.