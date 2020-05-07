Share:

National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting will be held in Islamabad on Thursday with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair to discuss opening the educational institutions from 1st of next month.

Earlier, Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mahmood chaired virtual meeting of Inter Provincial Education Ministers Conference in Islamabad.

Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan proposed continued closure of schools due to fear of coronavirus spread.

However, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa suggested to open the school, aimed at mitigating the students educational loss.