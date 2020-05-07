Share:

HYDERABAD - The Medical Superintendent Liaquat Medical University Hospital Hyderabad Dr. Shahid Islam Junejo on Wednesday said that plasma therapy process had started at civil hospital for treatment of COVID-19 patients which will be proved successful in due course of time.

Talking to senior professors and doctors here at his office on Wednesday, Dr. Junejo said experience of senior professors and doctors would be utilized for treating coronavirus patients at every level.

The coronavirus has affected almost every part of the globe including Pakistan and the only treatment of this pandemic is precaution, Dr. Shahid Islam said and added that all required treatment facilities were being provided to COVID-19 patients at civil hospital Hyderabad.

The Medical Superintendent said, instead of putting on ventilator the plasma therapy of a serious patient had been started in supervision of the LUMHS Vice Chancellor, professors and senior doctors which will give results within three days.

In civil hospital, state of the art 20-bed ward equipped with ventilators and another 20-bed high dependency unit had already been established here in civil hospital for providing treatment facilities to COVID patients, Dr. Shahid Junejo said.

The Additional Medical Superintendent General Dr. Shoukat Ali Lakho, Additional Medical Superintendent Dr. Muhammad Siddique Pahore, COVID-10 focal person Dr. Aftab Hussain Phull, Dr. Nazeer Hisbani, Dr. Majeed Kalwar and others were also present on the occasion.