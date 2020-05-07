Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari , on Wednesday, said that the PPP will rout the conspiracies hatched against the constitution. Chairing a meeting of the PPP’s COVID-19 Relief Committee over video link, he said that the federal government was conspiring against the 18th amendment, the provincial autonomy and the National Finance Commision award.

“The PPP will stand for the rights of the people and democracy. The federal government is trying to hide its failures by creating controversies,’ he said.

Bilawal said that the federal government had failed to deliver in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Committee members Saleem Mandviwala, Nayyar Bukhari, Taj Haider and Chaudhry Yasin briefed the PPP Chairmain about the relief work.

Bilawal directed the members of the COVID-19 Relief Committee to extend the scope of party’s relief work to district level.

He said that the COVID-19 outbreak was spreading fast and this situation needed governments as well as people to perform a preventive role.

He directed the members of the committee to launch an extensive public awareness campaign on the COVID-19 at the district levels adding that the rural population needs much awareness on the COVID-19.

The PPP chief said that pamphlets should be distributed for awareness campaign besides the use of social media while necessary safety equipment should also be provided to the people.

Bilawal said that good results had been achieved in the Sasti Roti programme. Henceforth, the scope of Sasti Roti Programme should be extended as it was our moral and religious obligation to extend relief to the people during this current holy month of Ramazan.

PPP Chairmain pledged that “we are with the people at every scale and we would not leave the people alone in this hour of need.”

COVID-19 Relief Committee member Saleem Mandviwala on the occasion informed the Party Chairman that test kits, masks, protective equipment had been provided in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir and masks were also being dispatched to the young doctors of Lahore.

Another member of the committee Taj Haider informed the party chairman that more test kits and equipments were in the pipeline which would be dispatched to Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.