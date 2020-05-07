Share:

KARACHI - Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited has announced the names of the shortlisted start-ups for Cohort 2 of #SCWomenInTech.

#SCWomenInTech is a global programme aimed at supporting gender representation within technology-based entrepreneurship. This year the programme received more than 250 applications out of which 25 have been shortlisted to embark on journey of discovery, learning and development. This year in addition to regular proposals we had introduced a new category for “COVID-19 relief-based proposals”. Of the 25 shortlisted businesses, five are COVID-19 related projects.

The Bank will be focusing on capacity building for women-owned small enterprises. The Standard Chartered Women in Tech programme targets female-led entrepreneurial teams to provide them with training, mentoring and grant funding. With the support of our partners, INNOVentures Global, these 25 shortlisted candidates will go through an extensive training and mentoring programme spread over more than 2 months. At the end of the training period, up to fivewinners will be chosen and each winner will be awarded a grant up to PKR1.5million to invest in their business.

This year in addition to the regular businesses we will be giving two additional grants to COVID 19 related businesses.