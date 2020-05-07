Share:

LAHORE - Under its digital transformation strategy, Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) in collaboration with NAVTTC has launched ‘Hunarmund Ustad’ online training programme for its teachers.

TEVTA sources said here on Wednesday that under the programme, 650 TEVTA teachers would be imparted online training of Competency Based Training & Assessment (CBTA). TEVTA Chairperson Ali Salman pointed out that with the introduction of ‘Hunarmand Ustad’ programme, TEVTA took a significant leap towards implementation of digital transformation strategy as envisaged under its new vision.

Under the ‘Hunarmand Ustad’ programme, he said that 650 teachers from 284 TEVTA institutions would be imparted online training and the teachers would provide CBTA training to students of Hunarmand Nojwan project which envisages training 100,000 students in 56 demand driven courses.

Ali said the programme was one of several steps in hand towards digitalization of TEVTA to bring it in conformity with the demands of changing time.

He said the training was part of a programme aimed at promotion of technical education and vocational training in Pakistan under the ‘TVET Sector Support Programme’ which enjoys financial assistance of the European Union, German and Norwegian governments.

The TEVTA chairperson said that implementation of new vision without capacity building of teachers and adopting new techniques and methodologies in vogue wasn’t possible, adding that’s why different steps and measures had been initiated for teachers training.

Ali Salman thanked NAVTTC and others concerned for extending support and cooperation in making online training of teachers in CBTA possible.