Share:

LAHORE - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal held a meeting in Islamabad on Wednesday and exchanged views on government strategy and measures to combat impact of coronavirus pandemic. Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the entire world is facing an extra ordinary situation in wake of corona pandemic.

He said the world is heading towards possible economic crisis and such a situation is a matter of grave concern for developing economies like Pakistan.

During the meeting, views were also exchanged on economic diplomacy and defence production.

Both the ministers, while appreciating Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call for Global Debt Relief to support weak economies, termed it imperative in wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Minister for Defence Production congratulated the Foreign Minister for highlighting Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir on international forums.