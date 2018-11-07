Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday took a notice of the losses caused by riots of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan in response to the Supreme Court’s judgment acquitting a Christian woman Aasia Bib of blasphemy charges.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the CJ called reports from federal and provincial governments within three days so as to compensate victims.

The notice is taken on huge losses of property and lives caused to general public by riots and mobs in response to judgment of Supreme Court of Pakistan so as to compensate the sufferings of the victims who lost their valuables or properties during tragic incidents.

The notice was taken on media reports that huge losses have been caused to general public on account of judgment delivered by Supreme Court in Asia Masih Case.