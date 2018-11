Share:

DG KHAN - A Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) team in its operation foiled a terror attempt in DG Khan and arrested three terrorists of a banned organisation on Tuesday. The terrorists planned to carry out major attack targeting a religious site, but police arrested them before they could execute their plan. The suspects were arrested during a joint operation conducted by Punjab police and CTD staff.

The arrested terrorists have been shifted to an undisclosed place for further interrogation.